'Toaster' review: Rao leads Netflix dark comedy with uneven humor

'Toaster' Patralekhaa debuts as producer

Rao delivers as always, making even a miser feel relatable.

He's said that comedy is all about timing, and you can see him work with what he's got.

Still, the first half drags on Ramakant's stinginess, and supporting characters aren't given much depth.

Produced by Patralekhaa (her debut!), Toaster is decent for fans of dark comedies but doesn't quite reach its full potential: