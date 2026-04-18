'Toaster' review: Rao leads Netflix dark comedy with uneven humor
Entertainment
Netflix's new dark comedy Toaster follows Ramakant (Rajkummar Rao), a penny-pincher who tries to reclaim the toaster he gifted after a wedding gets canceled.
Sanya Malhotra plays his wife, and Abhishek Banerjee is the wedding planner: both add some fun to the mix.
The film blends quirky humor with awkward situations, but not every joke lands.
'Toaster' Patralekhaa debuts as producer
Rao delivers as always, making even a miser feel relatable.
He's said that comedy is all about timing, and you can see him work with what he's got.
Still, the first half drags on Ramakant's stinginess, and supporting characters aren't given much depth.
Produced by Patralekhaa (her debut!), Toaster is decent for fans of dark comedies but doesn't quite reach its full potential: