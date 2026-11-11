Toledo mom Tyger Adoure-Zehaim's targeted drug shrank stage-four lung tumors
Tyger Adoure-Zehaim, a 33-year-old mom from Toledo, Ohio, was diagnosed with stage-four lung cancer in 2024.
Instead of giving up, she started a new targeted treatment that shrank and even wiped out some tumors.
As Tyger puts it, "I'm living with stage 4 cancer, but it's no longer a death sentence."
Ibtrozi keeps Tyger Adoure-Zehaim working
Her doctors discovered her cancer was ROS1-positive and put her on Ibtrozi, a pill that targets her specific cancer type.
Thanks to this, Tyger is still working as a pediatric nurse and spending time with her kids.
Her story shows how far personalized medicine has come and offers hope for others facing tough diagnoses.