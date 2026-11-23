Don Toliver has postponed his London O2 Arena show from November 23 to December 15, right after a chaotic scene at his Manchester concert.

An "unknown substance" forced an evacuation at the Co-op Live arena on November 22.

On Instagram, Toliver reassured fans that their safety comes first and sent good wishes to those affected.

He is also scheduled to perform at Wembley Arena on Tuesday, and no update has been given about that show.