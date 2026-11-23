Toliver postpones London O2 show to December 15 following evacuation
Don Toliver has postponed his London O2 Arena show from November 23 to December 15, right after a chaotic scene at his Manchester concert.
An "unknown substance" forced an evacuation at the Co-op Live arena on November 22.
On Instagram, Toliver reassured fans that their safety comes first and sent good wishes to those affected.
He is also scheduled to perform at Wembley Arena on Tuesday, and no update has been given about that show.
Tear gas suspected at Manchester concert
The Manchester gig ended abruptly when a "horrible smell" spread through the venue, causing panic and health issues among fans (some even reported coughing up blood).
Police suspect tear gas was involved, and more than 80 people were assessed for "eye and respiratory symptoms," with one person hospitalized, according to the North West Ambulance Service.
Around 12,000 people had to leave the arena quickly.
Fans criticize weak security checks
After the incident, some fans pointed out weak security checks at the venue and have complained about security and a lack of searches going in to the concert.