Toliver's Manchester concert evacuated after suspected tear gas release
Don Toliver's Manchester concert took an unexpected turn when a suspected tear gas release led to the evacuation of over 12,000 fans from Co-op Live arena on Sunday night, November 22.
More than 50 people reported eye and breathing issues, and one person was hospitalized.
Police declared a major incident just after 10pm which helped get everyone out safely and brought in quick medical help.
Toliver's Nitrous Tour continues
Co-op Live is teaming up with Greater Manchester Police to figure out what caused the incident.
Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker said calling it a major incident made sure emergency teams could respond fast.
Ambulance crews, including Hazardous Area Response Team, were on site to help those affected.
Despite the chaos, Don Toliver's Nitrous Tour will still go on, with upcoming shows at London's O2 Arena and Wembley as planned.