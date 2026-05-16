Tollywood agrees to percentage-based revenue sharing for box office collections

Tollywood 15-member panel to oversee rollout

This new model is set to make money matters between producers, exhibitors, and distributors way simpler.

A 15-member committee, featuring representatives from all sides, will handle the rollout and sort out any issues over the next two months.

Dil Raju, Chairman of TFDC, called it a "Producers have agreed in principle on moving to a percentage-sharing model. This is a very positive development for everyone. Peddi will release in a big way as scheduled" and future projects (like Peddi) will use this system going forward.