Tollywood agrees to percentage-based revenue sharing for box office collections
Big update from Tollywood: The Telugu film industry just agreed to a new percentage-based revenue-sharing system for box-office collections.
The decision came after a major meeting with top names like D Suresh Babu, Allu Aravind, Swapna Dutt, and Suniel Narang.
Everyone seemed on board, with D Suresh Babu saying the industry "Everyone's in agreement and we're moving ahead amicably." to reach this deal.
Tollywood 15-member panel to oversee rollout
This new model is set to make money matters between producers, exhibitors, and distributors way simpler.
A 15-member committee, featuring representatives from all sides, will handle the rollout and sort out any issues over the next two months.
Dil Raju, Chairman of TFDC, called it a "Producers have agreed in principle on moving to a percentage-sharing model. This is a very positive development for everyone. Peddi will release in a big way as scheduled" and future projects (like Peddi) will use this system going forward.