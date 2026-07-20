Tom Cruise opens New Jersey final as Spain wins 1-0
Entertainment
The FIFA World Cup 2026 final in New Jersey was packed with energy: Tom Cruise kicked things off with a heartfelt speech about football bringing people together, saying, "Football is a language spoken without words."
Spain took home the trophy after a tight 1-0 win over Argentina in extra time.
FIFA debuts Super Bowl-style halftime show
FIFA debuted its first Super Bowl-style halftime show, featuring Justin Bieber, BTS, Shakira, and Madonna.
Jennifer Hudson sang the national anthem while stars like Beyonce and Timothee Chalamet cheered from the crowd.
Off the field, Cruise snapped pictures with Elmo and Cookie Monster for some playful fun.