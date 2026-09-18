Tom Cruise reveals Taylor Swift 'schooled' him on football
What's the story
Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise recently revealed that pop icon Taylor Swift schooled him on football during their recent meeting at a Kansas City Chiefs game. The two were spotted together in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium as Swift cheered for her husband, Travis Kelce, who plays for the Chiefs. On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cruise called Swift a "genius" and praised her deep understanding of the sport.
Conversation details
'They're a beautiful couple'
When asked what they talked about during the game, Cruise said, "She was schooling me on football."
Fallon was surprised and asked if it was true, to which Cruise confirmed.
He added, "First of all, she's a genius. I've been following her since she was a kid."
"Everybody there, all their friends, they're a beautiful couple and magical in their own right. Everybody there in that booth."
Football journey
The actor joked about Swift's initial football knowledge
Cruise and Fallon also discussed how Swift initially knew little about football when she started dating Kelce.
The actor recalled her saying, "You know, he's so patient."
He joked in response, "I'm sure he was. I think everybody would be very patient [with her]."
However, he added that now Swift is well-versed in the game and is just "bringing it."
Praise
Cruise also praised Swift's sense of humor and talents
Cruise also praised Swift, saying, "She's funny. She's got such a great sense of humor. A brilliant writer also, by the way."
"Brilliant musician and director. Very skilled."
The actor was one of the many celebrities who attended Swift and Kelce's wedding on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.