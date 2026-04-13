No Doubt's Tom Dumont reveals he has Parkinson's disease

Tom Dumont, the guitarist of the iconic band No Doubt, has revealed that he was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson's disease "a number of years ago." The 58-year-old musician shared this personal update on Instagram over the weekend. In a video recorded from his home, Dumont detailed his health issues and how they have impacted his daily life.

Health update 'It's been a struggle...' In the video, Dumont said, "I went to my doctor, I went to a neurologist, and I did a whole bunch of tests, and I was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson's disease." He added that it has been a daily struggle but he can still play music and guitar. "It's been a struggle. It's a struggle every day," he admitted. However, he reassured fans that he's doing well despite the diagnosis.

Awareness and support Dumont hopes to raise awareness about the disease Dumont explained why he chose to share his diagnosis with the public. "I've just been very inspired by so many people who have come out to talk about their health issues on social media and that sort of thing." He believes that sharing such personal information helps erase stigma and raises awareness about the disease. "And awareness is really important for prevention and for research," he added.

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Band reunion No Doubt's upcoming Las Vegas residency Despite his health struggles, Dumont is looking forward to No Doubt's upcoming Las Vegas residency. The band will perform 18 shows from May 6 to June 13 at Sphere. In the video, he expressed gratitude for his life as a musician and the support of fans over the years. "I'm really excited about the shows. I can't wait to see everybody," he said in the video.

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