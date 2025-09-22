5 movie characters that made Tom Hanks a legend

Tom Hanks is one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood , having played some of the most memorable roles in the history of cinema. From a quirky businessman to a determined soldier, Hanks has done it all. Here are five unforgettable characters that showcase his incredible range and ability to bring depth to every role he plays.

#1 Andrew Beckett in 'Philadelphia' In Philadelphia, Hanks plays Andrew Beckett, a lawyer who is fired from his firm because he has AIDS. The character fights discrimination and prejudice while dealing with his illness. Hanks's performance was so powerful that it won him an Academy Award for Best Actor. The role highlighted Hanks's ability to portray vulnerability and strength at the same time.

#2 Forrest Gump in 'Forrest Gump' Forrest Gump is one of Hanks's most iconic roles. The character goes through several historical events while living a simple life. Hanks's portrayal of Forrest was both endearing and poignant, earning him another Academy Award for Best Actor. The role showcased Hanks's ability to bring innocence and depth to a character.

#3 Captain John H. Miller in 'Saving Private Ryan' In Saving Private Ryan, Hanks plays Captain John H. Miller, who leads a group of soldiers during World War II. The character is marked by his leadership qualities and emotional depth. Hanks's portrayal was praised for its authenticity and intensity, showcasing the harsh realities of war while maintaining humanity.

#4 Woody in 'Toy Story' As Woody in Toy Story, Hanks gave life to one of the most beloved animated characters in cinema history. His voice brought Woody's personality to life, balancing humor with heartfelt moments as he navigates friendship and loyalty among toys. This role proved that Hanks's talent transcends live-action performances into animation.