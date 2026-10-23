Tom Hanks set to return to Broadway after a decade
What's the story
Hollywood actor Tom Hanks is set to make his Broadway comeback after over a decade. He will be starring in the play This World of Tomorrow, which is based on his own short stories, reported Variety. The play will also feature Kelli O'Hara, who starred alongside him in its Off-Broadway run last year at the Shed.
Play details
What is 'This World of Tomorrow' about?
This World of Tomorrow is a "time-travel romance" set in the late 21st century.
The story revolves around Bert Allenberry, who is determined to change his future by traveling back in time.
The official logline reads: "When Bert journeys back - again, and again, and again - to one remarkable day at the 1939 New York World's Fair in Queens, he discovers that the future is shaped not by technology, but by the choices we make for love."
Direction
More about the play
The play will be directed by Kenny Leon, known for his work on The Balusters, Othello, and Our Town.
Meanwhile, the exact Shubert theater where the play will be staged is yet to be announced.
Leon expressed his excitement about continuing the work on this new American play.
He said, "There's no time like the present to further explore this story of love and time travel from James Glossman and Hanks."
Hanks was last seen on Broadway in Lucky Guy.