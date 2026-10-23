Tom Hanks set to return to Broadway after a decade

The play will be directed by Kenny Leon, known for his work on The Balusters, Othello, and Our Town.

Meanwhile, the exact Shubert theater where the play will be staged is yet to be announced.

Leon expressed his excitement about continuing the work on this new American play.

He said, "There's no time like the present to further explore this story of love and time travel from James Glossman and Hanks."

Hanks was last seen on Broadway in Lucky Guy.