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'MobLand': Tom Hardy not returning for S03 amid production issues?
'MobLand' S03 won't feature Tom Hardy

'MobLand': Tom Hardy not returning for S03 amid production issues?

By Apoorva Rastogi
May 23, 2026
01:57 pm
What's the story

Hollywood actor Tom Hardy is not returning for the third season of Paramount+ crime drama MobLand, reported Deadline. The decision comes after alleged disagreements with production on set. However, The Hollywood Reporter noted that his future on the series remains uncertain as discussions about his involvement are still ongoing.

Production disputes

Tensions between Hardy and Butterworth led to the decision

According to reports, Hardy, 48, has faced several behind-the-scenes issues with showrunner Jez Butterworth, 101 Studios, and others involved in the project. Butterworth and Hardy are unable to work together anymore due to these disagreements. A source also claimed there was tension between Hardy and his co-stars on MobLand. Additionally, the actor was reportedly frequently late to set.

Production timeline

Know more about the show

Despite the reported issues, the show's second season has already wrapped its production and finished filming in March. The series, which also stars Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan, follows Brosnan's character as he fights for power within a global crime syndicate. Hardy plays Harry Da Souza, a fixer and family associate in the show.

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Actor's perspective

Hardy's previous comments on working with Brosnan, Mirren

Despite the reported issues, Hardy had previously spoken about his experience working with Brosnan and Mirren. In an interview with Parade in April 2025, he said it was "wonderful" to work with them as he had "always admired" their work. He also shared that filming for MobLand was different from movies as they got to "cover more ground" in the same amount of time on set.

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