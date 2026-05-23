'MobLand': Tom Hardy not returning for S03 amid production issues?

Hollywood actor Tom Hardy is not returning for the third season of Paramount+ crime drama MobLand, reported Deadline. The decision comes after alleged disagreements with production on set. However, The Hollywood Reporter noted that his future on the series remains uncertain as discussions about his involvement are still ongoing.

Production disputes Tensions between Hardy and Butterworth led to the decision According to reports, Hardy, 48, has faced several behind-the-scenes issues with showrunner Jez Butterworth, 101 Studios, and others involved in the project. Butterworth and Hardy are unable to work together anymore due to these disagreements. A source also claimed there was tension between Hardy and his co-stars on MobLand. Additionally, the actor was reportedly frequently late to set.

Production timeline Know more about the show Despite the reported issues, the show's second season has already wrapped its production and finished filming in March. The series, which also stars Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan, follows Brosnan's character as he fights for power within a global crime syndicate. Hardy plays Harry Da Souza, a fixer and family associate in the show.

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