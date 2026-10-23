'Tom & Jerry: Forbidden Compass' India Oct 23 3-D CGI
Tom and Jerry are heading on a brand-new adventure in Tom & Jerry: Forbidden Compass, landing in Indian cinemas on October 23, 2026.
This time, they're exploring an ancient world inspired by eastern mythology, and for the first time ever, the duo is fully animated in 3-D CGI.
Directed by Gang Zhang, it's a fresh spin on the classic chase.
PVR INOX releases Tuffy keychains
The movie is a true international effort, with studios from China and the US teaming up to bring Tom and Jerry's world to life. Animation was handled by ReDefine Animation.
To celebrate, PVR INOX has dropped officially licensed Tuffy keychains ("Tuffy Angel" and "Tuffy Devil") at more than 50 theaters across major cities like Mumbai and Delhi, perfect for fans who want a piece of the action before the film even hits screens.