Tom reveals 25-year-old daughter Ellie diagnosed with osteosarcoma, asks support
Entertainment
Lauren Tom, best known from Friends and The Joy Luck Club, just shared that her 25-year-old daughter Ellie is facing osteosarcoma, a bone cancer.
On Instagram, Tom called Ellie "wise, strong, brave" and asked for support as Ellie starts treatment.
Osteosarcoma: limbs, surgery, chemo, 70% survival
Osteosarcoma often affects bones in the arms or legs.
Treatment usually involves surgery (sometimes amputation) and chemotherapy.
If caught before it spreads, survival rates can be as high as 70%.
Tom thanks Cedars-Sinai, quotes Fred Rogers
Tom thanked the Cedars-Sinai medical team for their "boundless support, love, and care" and quoted Fred Rogers about finding helpers in tough times.
She encouraged everyone to send uplifting messages to Ellie, saying she's "strong, brave" and will recover to live a meaningful life.