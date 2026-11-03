Tomy announces engagement to fitness coach Mathew, wedding planned November
Singer and TV host Rimi Tomy just announced she's engaged to Libin Mathew, a Mumbai-based bodybuilder who also happens to be her fitness coach.
Their story kicked off with phone calls back in March, and now they're planning a simple wedding this November.
In her announcement video, Rimi shared how they spoke on calls and developed a liking for each other, which eventually led them to think about marriage.
Tomy thanks fans, clarifies past marriage
Rimi thanked fans for the huge outpouring of love. Her post got around 3,500 comments. She also addressed talk about her previous marriage, clarifying it ended by mutual decision and asked people not to share old photos.
Looking ahead, she'll keep living in Kerala but spend more time in Mumbai after the wedding. The couple is hoping for everyone's blessings as they start this new chapter together.