Tony Awards streamed live from Radio City with Pink

'Schmigadoon!' and 'Liberation' take top Tonys

Schmigadoon! took home Best Musical, while Liberation won Best Play.

Revivals got their spotlight too: Ragtime grabbed Best Musical Revival, and Death of a Salesman earned Best Play Revival.

Acting honors went to Joshua Henry (Ragtime), Lesley Manville (Oedipus), and John Lithgow (Giant).

Andre Bishop, Jules Fisher, and James Lapine received Lifetime Achievement awards.

Freddie Hendricks was recognized for theater education, and American Players Theatre in Wisconsin scored the Regional Theatre Award plus a $25,000 grant.