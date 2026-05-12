Cannes 2026: 'Ashes' to 'Beloved,' films to watch out for

The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is all set to take place from Tuesday, May 12 to May 23, and it promises an exciting lineup of films. While there are no mainstream Hollywood blockbusters in the competition, there are several international films that have generated a lot of buzz. Here are some of the films to watch out for at this year's festival.

Film 1 'All of a sudden' Japanese filmmaker Ryusuke Hamaguchi, who has been nominated for an Oscar, is back with his latest film All of a Sudden. The film stars Virginie Efira as the head of a Paris care home who develops a bond with a terminally ill patient portrayed by Tao Okamoto. Hamaguchi co-wrote the script with Lea Le Dimna.

Film 2 'Ashes' Mexican actor Diego Luna, known for his roles in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Andor, is also a director. His latest film, Ashes, an adaptation of Brenda Navarro's novel of the same name, will premiere in Special Screenings at Cannes. The drama stars Anna Diaz and Adriana Paz as siblings who leave Mexico to reunite with their mother in Madrid.

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Film 3 'The Beloved' Spanish director Rodrigo Sorogoyen's family drama The Beloved is his first Competition entry at Cannes. Co-written with Isabel Pena, the film stars Oscar-winning Javier Bardem and Victoria Luengo. Bardem plays a successful movie director known for eccentric behavior, while Luengo plays his struggling daughter. The estranged father-daughter duo reunites on set to confront past traumatic events they've long avoided.

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Film 4 'Butterfly Jam' Russian director Kantemir Balagov, known for Closeness and Beanpole, has shot his latest film Butterfly Jam in France with Harry Melling, Barry Keoghan, Riley Keough, and Talha Akdogan. The film revolves around a Circassian-American teenager living in New Jersey who struggles to balance his dream of becoming a wrestler with his family's ethnic diner. It opens this year's Directors' Fortnight at Cannes.