'Top Gun: Maverick' hits Netflix with 99% audience rating
Entertainment
Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise as the iconic "Maverick," is now streaming on Netflix.
The film has reignited buzz with a huge 99% audience score from over 50,000 fans on Rotten Tomatoes, so if you missed it in theaters, now's your chance.
'Top Gun: Maverick' earned $1.5 billion
This sequel was the biggest box office hit of 2022, earning $1.5 billion worldwide.
Critics love it too, giving it a 96% rating for its high-flying action and emotional moments, especially Miles Teller's role as "Rooster."
Whether you're into epic aerial stunts or just want a great story, this one keeps delivering.