Tovey spotted in London embodying McQueen in 'Wild Bird'

Haigh directs 'Wild Bird' about McQueen

Directed by Andrew Haigh and written by Tovey himself, Wild Bird imagines a heartfelt road trip that reflects the emotional bond between McQueen and Blow.

Drawing from their "beautifully tragic" friendship and McQueen's artistic legacy, the film offers a fresh perspective on their story.

It follows earlier works like the 2018 documentary McQueen, aiming to honor both their impact on fashion and their personal struggles.