Tovey spotted in London embodying McQueen in 'Wild Bird'
Russell Tovey was spotted in London on June 10, stepping into the shoes of legendary designer Alexander McQueen for the short film < em>Wild Bird.
Sporting a classic white tee, checkered shirt, and baggy jeans, Tovey nailed McQueen's iconic look.
Olivia Colman joins him as Isabella Blow, McQueen's muse and one of his closest friends who tragically passed away in 2007.
Haigh directs 'Wild Bird' about McQueen
Directed by Andrew Haigh and written by Tovey himself, Wild Bird imagines a heartfelt road trip that reflects the emotional bond between McQueen and Blow.
Drawing from their "beautifully tragic" friendship and McQueen's artistic legacy, the film offers a fresh perspective on their story.
It follows earlier works like the 2018 documentary McQueen, aiming to honor both their impact on fashion and their personal struggles.