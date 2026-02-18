Tovino Thomas's 'Lokah' sequel begins filming: Cast, release date
Entertainment
Tovino Thomas is back as Chathan (Michael) in Lokah Chapter 2, with filming expected to begin in September 2026.
Director Dominic Arun has locked the schedule, and co-writer Santhy Balachandran is busy shaping the script.
The sequel follows up on Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra.
This is when it will arrive in theaters
Big names are returning—Dulquer Salmaan as Charlie the odiyan, Mammootty as Moothon, and Kalyani Priyadarshan as Chandra (she confirmed it at a recent event).
The movie promises an even bigger cast and scale than before.
With at least four more movies planned overall, Lokah is shaping up to be Malayalam cinema's next big universe—perfect if you love superhero vibes mixed with mythology.