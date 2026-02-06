Tovino Thomas's 'Pallichattambi' gets release date: In 5 languages
Entertainment
Tovino Thomas's new action period drama, Pallichattambi, has finished shooting.
Set in Kerala's scenic high ranges of the late 1950s-60s and directed by Dijo Jose Antony, the film is set to hit theaters on April 9, 2026.
Film to be released in multiple languages
Pallichattambi will be released in five languages—Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada—making it easy for fans across India to catch it on the big screen.
Cast and crew of the film
Tovino leads alongside Kayadu Lohar, with a strong supporting cast including Vijayaraghavan and Johny Antony.
The team recently dropped a striking first-look motion poster showing Tovino in an all-new avatar.