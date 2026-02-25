'Toxic' 1st look: Yash unveils Salvador's poster ahead of release

Meet the cast and crew

"Toxic" isn't holding back on star power—besides D'Silva and Yash, you'll see Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair, Balaji Manohar, plus Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth , and Tara Sutaria.

Director Mohandas praised the team.

The movie was shot in Kannada and English but will also be available dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam—so everyone can join in!