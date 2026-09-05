'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' English release earns 1.4L

Even with names like Kiara Advani and Nayanthara in the cast and a reported budget of up to ₹1,000 crore, the English version struggled: Gurugram saw fewer than 25 tickets sold, and Noida fewer than 25 tickets sold.

While the original version opened strong with ₹101.10 crore, interest fizzled out fast.

Critics called it "moody" and "uneven," praising its ambition but not enough to draw crowds; total earnings for the English release aren't expected to cross ₹10 lakh.