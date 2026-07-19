'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' team denounces moral policing
The makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups are speaking out after their song Tabaahi got mixed reactions: people loved the visuals and Yash-Kiara chemistry, but some weren't happy with the intimate scenes.
The team called out what they see as online moral policing, pointing out that audiences seem fine with violent content but get uncomfortable with adult intimacy.
Mohandas cites female agency and consent
The filmmakers say these bold scenes aren't just for shock: they're important to the underworld story and fit the film's grown-up theme.
Director Geetu Mohandas wants to shake up the typical gangster movie by adding a female perspective, and she addressed the backlash by talking about female agency and consent on Instagram.
The debate, they say, shows how new ideas in Indian cinema still face pushback.