'Toxic' composer Vishal Mishra on what makes the soundtrack 'magic'

Speaking to Variety, Mishra said, "It does mark my first collaboration with Geetu and Yash bhai."

"It's about this journey we have been on for such a long time, and I am so glad that I have met collaborators who get the best out of me."

"Every beat, every instrument is synced to the frame of the visuals, which is magical."

"And I am just very happy to be a part of this magic."