'Toxic' director responds to backlash over teaser scene

Online reactions and official complaints

While some online felt Mohandas's comments dodged real concerns—one Reddit user said the female character was "The character in the teaser seemed like some bar dancer who's picked up by Yash's character, f*cked once, and then discarded—and probably a lot of other women like that..."—filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma called her an "ultimate symbol of Women Empowerment."

Meanwhile, AAP's Women's Wing filed a complaint about the teaser, calling it "obscene" and "explicit" and saying it adversely impacts the social well-being of women and children.

Amid the backlash, Taufenbach deactivated her Instagram account.