When will Yash's 'Toxic' land on OTT?
What's the story
Yash's latest film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas, underperformed at the box office. Thereafter, news spread that producers were struggling to lock a digital release deal for the action-packed gangster drama. It was finally expected to make its OTT debut on ZEE5 by September-end, but now it looks like that won't happen, either. Reportedly, the film is absent from the platform's October slate. The makers have not announced a new OTT release date yet.
Film's journey
Cast and crew of 'Toxic'
Toxic marks Yash's first major theatrical release after KGF: Chapter 2. The film features an ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles.
Despite the buzz and large-scale production of Toxic, its box-office performance did not meet expectations.
The film faced multiple delays before finally hitting theaters in August.
Film's theme
Story and production details
Toxic delves into a gangster-driven world and is a mix of action, crime, and drama. The film was backed by KVN Productions on a grand scale.
Its music was composed by Ravi Basrur, known for his work on the KGF franchise. His involvement in the project added to the excitement among Yash and KGF fans.