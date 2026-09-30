When will Yash's 'Toxic' land on OTT?

Toxic marks Yash's first major theatrical release after KGF: Chapter 2. The film features an ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles.

Despite the buzz and large-scale production of Toxic, its box-office performance did not meet expectations.

The film faced multiple delays before finally hitting theaters in August.