'Toxic' sees major dip; Yash-starrer nears ₹330cr globally
What's the story
Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas, has experienced a significant drop in box office collections. On its ninth day of release (Thursday), the film raked in ₹4.25 crore from 10,863 shows across India. This marks a steep 22% decline from the previous day's earnings of ₹5.45 crore. Despite this dip, the movie's total India net collection stands at an impressive ₹239.3 crore after over a week in theaters.
Market dominance
Looking at the film in numbers
The film's impressive earnings can be attributed to its strong performance in the Hindi and Kannada markets.
On Day 9, the Hindi version of Toxic collected ₹2.85 crore from 8,322 shows with an overall occupancy of 13.33%.
The Kannada version followed closely with ₹1.04 crore from 996 shows and a remarkable overall occupancy of 20.12%.
Global success
'Toxic' continues to shine internationally
The film's global success has also been noteworthy. On its ninth day, Toxic added ₹1 crore from overseas markets, pushing its total overseas gross collection to ₹42.75 crore.
When combined with the India gross collection of ₹285.7 crore, the film's worldwide gross has now reached a staggering ₹328.45 crore.
Film synopsis
Everything to know about 'Toxic'
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is set in post-independence Goa and follows a gangster grappling with issues of loyalty, morality, and personal redemption in a violent world filled with jealousy.
Yash plays dual roles as a father and his son. Joining him are Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and others.
Its English version started airing in select theaters on Friday.