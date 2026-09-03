Yash's 'Toxic' English version releases tomorrow: What's different?

The English version of Toxic will be screened in color and 2D, with English subtitles.

The certified runtime for this version is 176 minutes and 52 seconds (or approximately two hours and 57 minutes).

However, after making some modifications as per CBFC's directives, the final runtime has been reduced to 175 minutes and 58 seconds.

Director Geetu Mohandas announced the release, noting that English was "one of the languages the film was written and shot in."