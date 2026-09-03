Yash's 'Toxic' English version releases tomorrow: What's different?
What's the story
The English version of the much-anticipated film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups, starring Yash, has been awarded an 'A' certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The certification was granted by the Bengaluru regional office of the CBFC on Tuesday. The film will be released in select major Indian metro cities on Friday, September 4.
Screening details
Certified runtime and language details
The English version of Toxic will be screened in color and 2D, with English subtitles.
The certified runtime for this version is 176 minutes and 52 seconds (or approximately two hours and 57 minutes).
However, after making some modifications as per CBFC's directives, the final runtime has been reduced to 175 minutes and 58 seconds.
Director Geetu Mohandas announced the release, noting that English was "one of the languages the film was written and shot in."
Changes made
CBFC directed these modifications
Before granting the certification, CBFC directed a few modifications to the film.
Statutory warnings about smoking and psychotropic substances have been added at the start of the film and post-interval.
Some instances of profanity have also been muted or changed, with similar alterations made in English subtitles.
A five-member committee examined the film before it was cleared for adult audiences, per reports.
Film's theme
About the film 'Toxic'
Toxic delves into a much darker world dealing with a lot of murky topics.
The film is a mature, adult-oriented gangster drama and has been touted as one of the biggest and most ambitious projects in contemporary Indian cinema.
The English version of Toxic was shot simultaneously with its Indian language versions, making it one of the few major Indian productions to be filmed directly in English rather than being dubbed for international markets.
Cast and production
Meet the cast and crew of 'Toxic'
Directed and co-written by Mohandas, Toxic features an ensemble cast including Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Akshay Oberoi. The film is produced by Venkat K Narayana's KVN Productions and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.
The English version is part of the film's larger international ambitions, with a limited theatrical rollout in India giving audiences in select metropolitan markets a chance to watch it on the big screen.