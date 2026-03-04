'Hai Jawani...' team 'upset' over 'Toxic's surprise date change: Report
What's the story
The makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash, have pushed the film's release date to June 4. The date was reportedly locked after distributor Anil Thadani suggested that tensions in the Middle East should subside by then, and the IPL season would also conclude. However, this move has now set up a box office face-off with Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai on June 5.
Communication breakdown
'It's customary to inform the makers'
Meanwhile, a report by Bollywood Hungama has claimed that the makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai were not aware of the release date change for Toxic. A source told the portal, "If a film has already locked a release slot and another filmmaker plans to come on the same day, it's customary to inform the makers who had taken the date first."
Next steps
Producers yet to finalize decision on potential date change
The source added, "The team of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is upset. They were caught unawares and are now considering what to do next - should they move or should they stick to the date?" When contacted by Bollywood Hungama, producer Ramesh Taurani reportedly said, "We've not decided anything yet."
Box office clash
'Toxic,' 'Hai Jawani...' targeting different audience segments
Despite their different release dates, Toxic and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will hit theaters within the same weekend. This has led to speculation about a potential box office clash between Yash and Dhawan. While Toxic is expected to be a high-octane action drama with pan-India appeal, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is said to be a youthful romantic film targeting family audiences.
Cast details
Cast and crew of both films
Till the time of writing, there has been no official announcement regarding a change in the release date for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The film stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde opposite Dhawan. Meanwhile, Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas and features Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Nayanthara, and Huma Qureshi. It was to be released on March 19.