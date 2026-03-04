'Hai Jawani...' team 'upset' over 'Toxic's surprise date change: Report

The makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups , starring Yash , have pushed the film's release date to June 4. The date was reportedly locked after distributor Anil Thadani suggested that tensions in the Middle East should subside by then, and the IPL season would also conclude. However, this move has now set up a box office face-off with Varun Dhawan 's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai on June 5.

Communication breakdown 'It's customary to inform the makers' Meanwhile, a report by Bollywood Hungama has claimed that the makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai were not aware of the release date change for Toxic. A source told the portal, "If a film has already locked a release slot and another filmmaker plans to come on the same day, it's customary to inform the makers who had taken the date first."

Next steps Producers yet to finalize decision on potential date change The source added, "The team of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is upset. They were caught unawares and are now considering what to do next - should they move or should they stick to the date?" When contacted by Bollywood Hungama, producer Ramesh Taurani reportedly said, "We've not decided anything yet."

Box office clash 'Toxic,' 'Hai Jawani...' targeting different audience segments Despite their different release dates, Toxic and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will hit theaters within the same weekend. This has led to speculation about a potential box office clash between Yash and Dhawan. While Toxic is expected to be a high-octane action drama with pan-India appeal, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is said to be a youthful romantic film targeting family audiences.

