'Toxic' to release 2nd track featuring Yash and Sutaria
Heads up, music fans: Yash's movie Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is about to drop its second track. After the first song Tabaahi (with Kiara Advani), this new one pairs Yash with Tara Sutaria for the first time.
The tune comes from Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, and Arslan Nizami, with vocals by Siddharth Basrur.
If you liked Gali Gali from KGF: Chapter 1, this is another cool team-up between Yash and Bagchi.
Multilingual 'Toxic' premieres August 26 2026
Toxic is directed and co-written by Geetu Mohandas and features Yash in a double role as both father and son.
The cast includes Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi.
Filmed in Kannada and English, it'll release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, pretty much everywhere!
Mark your calendar: global premiere on August 26, 2026.