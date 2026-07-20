'Toxic' to release 2nd track featuring Yash and Sutaria

Heads up, music fans: Yash's movie Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is about to drop its second track. After the first song Tabaahi (with Kiara Advani), this new one pairs Yash with Tara Sutaria for the first time.

The tune comes from Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, and Arslan Nizami, with vocals by Siddharth Basrur.

If you liked Gali Gali from KGF: Chapter 1, this is another cool team-up between Yash and Bagchi.