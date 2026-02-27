'Toxic': Yash-Kiara's film's 1st single release date is out
Get ready—Yash and Kiara Advani feature in the new movie Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups, and the film's first single "Tabaahi" releases March 2.
Sung and composed by Vishal Mishra, this track is kicking off the film's buzz ahead of its March 19 release.
Netizens sent Kiara 'Welcome to Sandalwood' messages after reports that the announcement poster featured her face, and the makers have not revealed whether fans will get a full video or only a lyrical video.
More about 'Toxic' and its release
Directed by Geetu Mohan, Toxic follows Yash as Raya—a kingpin building a drug empire in Goa from the 1940s to '70s. He also plays Raya's son Ticket, so expect some cool father-son drama.
The film was shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, though the English version may not be in theaters in March and would need extensive promotions before a global release; dubbed versions will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.
Toxic is set to clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge at release, but there's talk it could get a solo festive slot.
Don't miss the trailer dropping March 7!