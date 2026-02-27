'Toxic': Yash-Kiara's film's 1st single release date is out

More about 'Toxic' and its release

Directed by Geetu Mohan, Toxic follows Yash as Raya—a kingpin building a drug empire in Goa from the 1940s to '70s. He also plays Raya's son Ticket, so expect some cool father-son drama.

The film was shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, though the English version may not be in theaters in March and would need extensive promotions before a global release; dubbed versions will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

Toxic is set to clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge at release, but there's talk it could get a solo festive slot.

Don't miss the trailer dropping March 7!