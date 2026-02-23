'Toxic': Yash reveals character posters of Sudev Nair, Akshay Oberoi Entertainment Feb 23, 2026

Yash just revealed new character posters for his much-awaited action film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the movie features Sudev Nair as Karmadi and Akshay Oberoi as Tony—both rocking vintage looks.

It's set to release in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.