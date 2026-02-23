'Toxic': Yash reveals character posters of Sudev Nair, Akshay Oberoi
Yash just revealed new character posters for his much-awaited action film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the movie features Sudev Nair as Karmadi and Akshay Oberoi as Tony—both rocking vintage looks.
It's set to release in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.
When does the film release?
Toxic hits theaters worldwide on March 19, 2026.
About the film and supporting cast
The teaser shows Yash in a circus setting with intense action scenes and hints at him playing a double role.
The cast also includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and reports say Sanjeeda Shaikh will also appear.
Director Mohandas praised Nair's quiet strength and Oberoi's passion on screen—so expect some standout performances.