'Toy Story 5': Hanks reveals Swift's song was 'top secret'
What's the story
Hollywood actor Tom Hanks, who voices Woody in the Toy Story franchise, recently revealed that even he was kept in the dark about Taylor Swift's original song for Toy Story 5. Speaking to Variety at the film's Los Angeles premiere, Hanks said, "It was top secret." "We did not know until, literally, when the moment came." "They ushered us into a soundproof room...and said, 'Tonight at 9:00pm, the true end titles song is going to drop...and it's by Taylor Swift.'"
Actor's reaction
Hanks was surprised by the secrecy
Hanks expressed his surprise at the secrecy surrounding Swift's involvement. He said, "I was like, 'You guys kept this from us all?' And we saw the movie without [the song], we had some dummy thing in there." Despite the surprise, Hanks was thrilled to have a superstar like Swift on board. He said, "That's like saying, 'By the way, Judy Garland is singing Over the Rainbow at the beginning of this.' That kind of thing."
Film insights
About 'Toy Story 5' and Swift's song
Disney had teased Swift's involvement in Toy Story 5, but her song I Knew It, I Knew You was only revealed on June 1. The film sees Woody, Jessie, and Buzz battling a new technological threat to their playtime with Bonnie. The voice cast includes Joan Cusack and Tim Allen, along with Hanks. New additions are Greta Lee, Keanu Reeves, Craig Robinson, Alan Cumming, Conan O'Brien, and Bad Bunny.
Character evolution
Woody's bald spot
In Toy Story 5, Woody is seen away from his friends, saving discarded toys. His adventures have left him with a bald spot under his cowboy hat. Hanks said he wasn't surprised by this development. "That hat goes on, that hat goes on, that hat goes on and off." "It's a hard rubber hat, and eventually...hey, man, a little of the right color Sharpie will make that bald spot go away." The film releases on June 19.