'Toy Story 5': Hanks reveals Swift's song was 'top secret'

Actor's reaction

Hanks was surprised by the secrecy

Hanks expressed his surprise at the secrecy surrounding Swift's involvement. He said, "I was like, 'You guys kept this from us all?' And we saw the movie without [the song], we had some dummy thing in there." Despite the surprise, Hanks was thrilled to have a superstar like Swift on board. He said, "That's like saying, 'By the way, Judy Garland is singing Over the Rainbow at the beginning of this.' That kind of thing."