'Toy Story 5' hits $585 million globally, 'Supergirl' misses expectations
Entertainment
After only two weeks, it's already made $585 million globally, putting it on track to possibly beat < Toy Story 4> as the franchise's top earner.
Alcock's 'Supergirl' earns $68 million versus $170 million
Meanwhile, Supergirl had a rough start, earning just $68 million worldwide against its hefty $170 million budget.
Despite high hopes and Millie Alcock in the lead role, reviews have been lukewarm (56% on Rotten Tomatoes), landing it among DC's recent box office flops.
Fans are now looking ahead to DC's next releases for a comeback.