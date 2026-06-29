'Toy Story 5' hits $585 million globally, 'Supergirl' misses expectations Entertainment Jun 29, 2026

just scored big at the box office, pulling in $70 million in the US and another $89.1 million overseas this weekend.

After only two weeks, it's already made $585 million globally, putting it on track to possibly beat < Toy Story 4> as the franchise's top earner.