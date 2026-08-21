'Toy Story 5' is 2026's highest grossing animated film
Entertainment
Toy Story 5 is having a huge year: it's now the highest-grossing animated movie of 2026, pulling in $1.116 billion worldwide since June.
That puts it just $43 million behind Minions' all-time record from 2015, and makes it the 10th-biggest G- and PG-rated film ever.
'Toy Story 5' domestic total $476.6 million
Even with new movies hitting theaters, Toy Story 5 still brought in $305,000 on Wednesday in North America, raising its domestic total to $476.6 million.
It's already set a new franchise record and could finish with up to $1.4 billion globally, possibly jumping into the top nine G- and PG-rated films of all time if it passes Minions soon.