'Toy Story 5' lands June 19, Hanks calls scene moving
Entertainment
Toy Story 5 is landing in theaters June 19, and it's shaping up to be the most emotional chapter yet.
Tom Hanks (Woody) shared at the London launch that one scene, where a young girl is hurt by mean texts, really stands out as one of the series' most moving moments.
Film examines tech's effect on kids
This time, the story digs into how tech affects kids, especially since everyone's been glued to their screens post-pandemic.
Jessie takes center stage alongside a new character: Lily Pad, a tech-inspired toy voiced by Greta Lee.
Director Andrew Stanton says they're mixing heartfelt moments with plenty of laughs, including a wild scene featuring 500 Buzz Lightyears!