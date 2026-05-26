'Toy Story' 5th film probes toys' relevance after Bonnie's lilypad

Cumming, Bad Bunny join 'Toy Story'

This time around, we meet Pizza with Sunglasses, a forgotten toy voiced by Bad Bunny, who's got some mystery and cool factor.

Alan Cumming joins as Evil Bullseye, adding some playful drama.

Tickets are already on sale, so fans can look forward to old favorites mixing it up with these new characters as the toys navigate their existential crisis in a tech-driven age.