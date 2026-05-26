'Toy Story' 5th film probes toys' relevance after Bonnie's lilypad
Entertainment
Toy Story is back with its fifth movie, dropping in theaters on June 19, 2026.
The new trailer shows Woody, Buzz, Jesse, and the gang facing a modern twist: technology is shaking up their world.
Directed by Oscar winner Andrew Stanton, the film explores what happens when Bonnie gets a Lilypad tablet and the toys start wondering if they still matter.
Cumming, Bad Bunny join 'Toy Story'
This time around, we meet Pizza with Sunglasses, a forgotten toy voiced by Bad Bunny, who's got some mystery and cool factor.
Alan Cumming joins as Evil Bullseye, adding some playful drama.
Tickets are already on sale, so fans can look forward to old favorites mixing it up with these new characters as the toys navigate their existential crisis in a tech-driven age.