Trade analyst Chauhan predicts 'Ramayana' could top 'Dhurandhar' collections
Entertainment
Film trade analyst and theater owner Vishek Chauhan thinks Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming < em>Ramayana might smash box office records, even topping the hugely successful Dhurandhar.
This two-part epic, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Prime Focus Studios and DNEG, features Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The first part drops November 6.
Chauhan highlights 'Ramayana' broad appeal
Chauhan says the film's universal appeal and strong cast could pull in crowds from all over, including small towns and villages.
He called its range "crazy," predicting it could outshine even commercial hits like Dhurandhar if audiences connect with its mix of emotion and spectacle.