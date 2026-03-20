Will clash with 'Dune,' 'Doomsday' affect SRK's 'King'?

Hollywood is gearing up for a massive box office showdown with the release of Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday on December 18. The films, which are among the biggest releases of the year, will be competing for screens and audience attention. But in India, another contender is entering the fray, Shah Rukh Khan 's King, which releases a week later on December 24.

Expert opinions Taran Adarsh: 'In India, King is far bigger movie' Trade experts have reacted to the three-way clash. Veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh told Variety India, "In India, of course, King is a far bigger movie than any Hollywood film." "And I think Shah Rukh Khan returning and reuniting with Siddharth Anand is going to be one of the biggest combinations ever." "Internationally, Shah Rukh Khan has his own major following...A Shah Rukh Khan film is an event."

Potential advantage Ramesh Bala: 'Hollywood titles will tighten premium screen availability' Chennai-based trade tracker Ramesh Bala sees the timing of King's release as a potential advantage. He explains to the outlet, "The December 18 clash between Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday will definitely tighten premium screen availability in the opening week." "But for King, releasing a week later could actually work in its favor." "If the Hollywood titles are front-loaded, King can capitalize on audience spillover, repeat viewing cycles, and the festive uptick in India."

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Key factors Vishek Chauhan: 'Back-to-back releases don't mean audiences won't come out' Distributor and theater owner Vishek Chauhan emphasized that screen allocation is crucial. He told the outlet, "Yes, it will definitely occupy screen space. But back-to-back releases don't mean audiences won't come out." "The product needs to be engaging and exciting, and Shah Rukh Khan in a big-ticket extravaganza is enough reason." He added that scale and content will ultimately determine the winner.

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