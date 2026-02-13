Traffic restrictions for Satinder Sartaj concert at JLN Stadium
Heading to the Satinder Sartaj concert at JLN Stadium on February 14?
Delhi's expecting a massive crowd—around 35,000 fans—so there'll be traffic restrictions from 4:00pm to 10:00pm.
Authorities have set up specific entry gates: general public uses Gates 8, 13, 14, and 21; VIPs go through Gate No.5; artists and organizers use Gate No.10; emergencies are covered at Gates No.1 and No.10.
Parking info for the event
VIPs and organizers can park inside via Gate No.1/West Block Open Space, while everyone else should use Sewa Nagar or Sunheri Pulla Bus Depots, or the CGO/SCOPE Complexes nearby.
Entry is organized by category to keep things moving smoothly.
Best way to reach venue
Expect diversions near major points like JLN Red Light and Sewa Nagar Red Light, plus heavy vehicles are off-limits on B.P. Marg/Lodhi Road till late evening.
To dodge the jams, take alternative routes or just hop on the Violet Line Metro straight to JLN Stadium—it's honestly your easiest bet for a hassle-free night out!