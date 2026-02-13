Traffic restrictions for Satinder Sartaj concert at JLN Stadium Entertainment Feb 13, 2026

Heading to the Satinder Sartaj concert at JLN Stadium on February 14?

Delhi's expecting a massive crowd—around 35,000 fans—so there'll be traffic restrictions from 4:00pm to 10:00pm.

Authorities have set up specific entry gates: general public uses Gates 8, 13, 14, and 21; VIPs go through Gate No.5; artists and organizers use Gate No.10; emergencies are covered at Gates No.1 and No.10.