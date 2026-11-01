Honey Singh's nephew dies in car accident in Jalandhar
What's the story
In a tragic incident, singer Yo Yo Honey Singh's nephew, Vidit Olak, died in a car accident in Jalandhar on Sunday morning. Olak was returning from a birthday party with his friend Aarav Talwar when their vehicle collided with a parked Municipal Corporation tractor-trolley on the Police Lines flyover. Both were reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.
Condolences
Singh shared heartbreaking note on Instagram
Singh shared a heartbreaking note on his Instagram Story, saying, "Its dark decade for me. Loss of my nephew Is Devastating. Bhole nath mehr mehr mehr @dineshauluck."
Olak was the son of Dinesh, owner of the Punjabi music company Speed Records. Talwar was the son of Pappy Sweets's owner.
The Baradari Police Station SHO Sahil Chaudhary said that five people were in the Volkswagen car at the time of the accident.
Investigation
Families declined to pursue further legal action
The accident occurred around 3:00am when the car was traveling from BMC Chowk to BSF Chowk, reported India Today.
The other three occupants of the car had already returned home before the crash.
After being informed about the incident, police reached the spot and took custody of the bodies.
The families of Olak and Talwar reportedly declined to pursue further legal action, following which their bodies were handed over to them.