Honey Singh's nephew dies in car accident in Jalandhar

Singh shared a heartbreaking note on his Instagram Story, saying, "Its dark decade for me. Loss of my nephew Is Devastating. Bhole nath mehr mehr mehr @dineshauluck."

Olak was the son of Dinesh, owner of the Punjabi music company Speed Records. Talwar was the son of Pappy Sweets's owner.

The Baradari Police Station SHO Sahil Chaudhary said that five people were in the Volkswagen car at the time of the accident.