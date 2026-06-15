'Kumkum Bhagya' actor Sanchita Ugale (22) dies by suicide: Reports

Probe

What the probe has revealed so far

According to IANS, Ugale died at her residence in Nalasopara East on Sunday evening. Assistant Police Inspector Vinod Bagh of Achole Police Station said that she had locked herself inside her bedroom and allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan using a saree. She was rushed to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Achole Police has registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).