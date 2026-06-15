'Kumkum Bhagya' actor Sanchita Ugale (22) dies by suicide: Reports
What's the story
The television industry is in shock after the untimely demise of actor Sanchita Ugale, who has reportedly died by suicide. She was 22. The news has left family, friends, colleagues, and fans heartbroken. Ugale was known for her roles in popular shows like Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya.
Probe
What the probe has revealed so far
According to IANS, Ugale died at her residence in Nalasopara East on Sunday evening. Assistant Police Inspector Vinod Bagh of Achole Police Station said that she had locked herself inside her bedroom and allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan using a saree. She was rushed to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Achole Police has registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
Career highlights
Take a look at her career
In addition to her television work, Ugale also appeared in films. She was part of Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, where she played Tarabai. She also featured in the show Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi, portraying the character of Sukoon. Her last social media post was a cheerful reel in which she was seen happily grooving to a peppy song, posted just 18 hours before her death news broke online.
Mental health advocacy
Ugale had once spoken about mental health issues
Ugale had spoken about the rising mental health issues among youngsters last year after the reported death of influencer Misha Agarwal. She had expressed her worry about the increasing reliance on social media for validation and its emotional toll on people. Reacting to the incident, Ugale had said, "I am heartbroken to see how easily young people think about their lives."