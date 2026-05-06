Trailer for '29' follows 29-year-old Sathya and IAS aspirant Viji
Entertainment
The trailer for the Tamil film 29 is out, giving us a peek into a heartfelt story about Sathya (Vidhu), who's 29 and figuring out his place in the world, and Viji (Preethi Asrani), a driven 21-year-old aiming to become an IAS officer.
Set before dating apps took over, it explores what love and growing up felt like back then: messy, real, and full of lessons.
Kumar directs '29' releasing May 8
Directed by Rathna Kumar and produced by Stone Bench and GSquad, 29 also features Vidhu and Preethi Asrani.
With music by Sean Roldan and visuals from Madhesh Manickam, the film promises an emotional ride that feels both nostalgic and relatable.
Catch it in theaters starting May 8!