Trailer for '29' follows 29-year-old Sathya and IAS aspirant Viji Entertainment May 06, 2026

The trailer for the Tamil film 29 is out, giving us a peek into a heartfelt story about Sathya (Vidhu), who's 29 and figuring out his place in the world, and Viji (Preethi Asrani), a driven 21-year-old aiming to become an IAS officer.

Set before dating apps took over, it explores what love and growing up felt like back then: messy, real, and full of lessons.