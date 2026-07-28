Trailer for 'Batwara 1947' shows Deol choosing empathy during Partition
The trailer for Batwara 1947 just dropped, and it dives into the chaos of India's Partition.
Sunny Deol plays the head of a Muslim family moving to Lahore, only to find their new home already occupied by an elderly Hindu woman (Shabana Azmi) who refuses to leave.
Instead of forcing her out, Deol's character chooses empathy over division.
Deol defends Azmi with quote
Facing pressure from locals, Deol's character defends Azmi, saying, Maa apne aap mein ek mazhab hai ("A mother is a religion herself").
The film highlights how kindness can break through even in dark times.
Directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi (reuniting with Deol after hits like Ghayal), it features music by AR Rahman and marks Preity Zinta's return after over half a decade.
Batwara 1947 hits theaters August 14, right on the anniversary of Partition.