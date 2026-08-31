Trailer for Dhulia's 'Ghamasaan' pits Gandhi and Warsi on ZEE5
Entertainment
The trailer for Tigmanshu Dhulia's Ghamasaan just dropped, giving us a peek at a gritty showdown between Pratik Gandhi and Arshad Warsi.
Streaming on ZEE5 from September 11, the film dives into political mind games and survival, with both leads playing characters who blur the lines between right and wrong.
'Ghamasaan' shows cop confronting systemic issues
Set in the Hindi heartland, Ghamasaan follows Gandhi's determined cop as he hunts down Warsi's unpredictable antagonist, only to realize he's up against deeper systemic issues.
The movie has already made waves at festivals like MAMI Mumbai and Chicago South Asian Film Festival.
Both actors praised director Dhulia's unique style: Warsi called his role "challenging," while Gandhi highlighted how intense things get on screen.