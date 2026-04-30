Trailer for 'Indian Institute of Zombies' shows top students zombified
Entertainment
The trailer for Indian Institute of Zombies (IIZ) is out, bringing a fresh twist to Indian horror-comedy.
The story takes place in a college where intense academic pressure literally turns top students into zombies, and it's up to a bunch of backbenchers to handle the chaos.
Directed by Gaganjeet Singh and Alok Dwivedi, the film is set for release on May 15.
Sanghvi produces 'Indian Institute of Zombies'
IIZ features Mohan Kapur and Anupriya Goenka alongside newcomers Jesse Lever, Shivani Paliwal, and Rose Sardana.
Produced by Kunj Sanghvi with writing from Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal (of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fame), the film promises fast-paced fun, suspenseful moments, and energetic music, a new spin on campus life with zombies at its core.