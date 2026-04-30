Trailer for 'Indian Institute of Zombies' shows top students zombified Entertainment Apr 30, 2026

The trailer for Indian Institute of Zombies (IIZ) is out, bringing a fresh twist to Indian horror-comedy.

The story takes place in a college where intense academic pressure literally turns top students into zombies, and it's up to a bunch of backbenchers to handle the chaos.

Directed by Gaganjeet Singh and Alok Dwivedi, the film is set for release on May 15.