Trailer for 'Kara' shows Dhanush as Karasaami during Gulf War
The trailer for Kara just dropped, and it's got Dhanush taking on the role of Karasaami, a reformed robber caught up in a series of daring bank heists during the 1991 Gulf War.
With Tamil Nadu facing a fuel crisis thanks to burning oil wells in Iraq, the stakes feel high.
Directed by Vignesh Raja (of Por Thozhil fame), Kara is set to hit theaters on April 30, 2026.
Venjaramoodu plays cop Bharathan
Suraj Venjaramoodu steps in as Bharathan, the determined cop chasing down Kara. The film also features Mamitha Baiju, Jayaram, and MS Bhaskar.
The screenplay is written by Alfred Prakash and Vignesh Raja, with music by GV Prakash Kumar (lyrics by Dhanush himself).
Theni Eswar handles cinematography while Sreejith Sarang takes care of editing. Produced by Ishari K Ganesh at Vels Film International alongside Kushmita Ganesh.