Trailer for 'Kara' shows Dhanush as Karasaami during Gulf War Entertainment Apr 19, 2026

The trailer for Kara just dropped, and it's got Dhanush taking on the role of Karasaami, a reformed robber caught up in a series of daring bank heists during the 1991 Gulf War.

With Tamil Nadu facing a fuel crisis thanks to burning oil wells in Iraq, the stakes feel high.

Directed by Vignesh Raja (of Por Thozhil fame), Kara is set to hit theaters on April 30, 2026.