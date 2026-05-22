Trailer for 'Maa Behan' released, depicts family secrets after death

Trailer's sharp exchanges showcase Dixit's performance

The trailer is packed with sharp exchanges, like Rekha saying, "I was 25 years old when your father got electrocuted. I have been alone ever since," only to be challenged by her daughter: "If you have been alone since then, where did Sushma come from?"

Fans are already praising Dixit's performance.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film also features Geetanjali Kulkarni, Arunoday Singh, and Shardul Bharadwaj.