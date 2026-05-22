Trailer for 'Maa Behan' released, depicts family secrets after death
The trailer for Maa Behan, premiering June 4, has been released today.
The film stars Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Dharna Durga and centers on a messy mother-daughter relationship that gets even more complicated when their neighbor Gupta Ji (Ravi Kishan) turns up dead in Rekha's (Dixit's) home.
Things spiral as secrets come out and the family faces tough questions.
Trailer's sharp exchanges showcase Dixit's performance
The trailer is packed with sharp exchanges, like Rekha saying, "I was 25 years old when your father got electrocuted. I have been alone ever since," only to be challenged by her daughter: "If you have been alone since then, where did Sushma come from?"
Fans are already praising Dixit's performance.
Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film also features Geetanjali Kulkarni, Arunoday Singh, and Shardul Bharadwaj.