Trailer for 'Meethe Mein Kya Hai' reveals Diwali family reunion
Entertainment
The trailer for Meethe Mein Kya Hai just dropped, giving us all the cozy family vibes.
Led by Rohini Hattangadi, the film follows a big family reunion at grandma's place during Diwali: expect plenty of laughs, chaos, and those little moments everyone remembers.
Bansal debuts 'Meethe Mein Kya Hai'
Directed by first-timer Radhika Bansal (who wrote the script in under three months!), the movie features Ritwik Bhowmik, Ayesha Raza Mishra, and Abhay Kaul.
Produced by Ajit Mohan and presented by Utthan Capital, Meethe Mein Kya Hai hits Netflix on October 30.