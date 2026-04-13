Trailer for 'MR X' shows Arya and Karthik as spies Entertainment Apr 13, 2026

The trailer for MR X just dropped, giving us a first look at Arya and Gautham Karthik as spies in a high-stakes drama inspired by real-life missions in India.

Directed by Manu Anand, the film promises a mix of action and authenticity, with its global release set for April 17, 2026.

If you're into stories about secret agents and real-world intrigue, this one's worth keeping an eye on.