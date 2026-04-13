Trailer for 'MR X' shows Arya and Karthik as spies
Entertainment
The trailer for MR X just dropped, giving us a first look at Arya and Gautham Karthik as spies in a high-stakes drama inspired by real-life missions in India.
Directed by Manu Anand, the film promises a mix of action and authenticity, with its global release set for April 17, 2026.
If you're into stories about secret agents and real-world intrigue, this one's worth keeping an eye on.
Stunts and visuals highlight 'MR X'
Backed by Maverik Movies Pvt Ltd and Prince Pictures, MR X features Manju Warrier, Sarathkumar, Anagha, and Athulya alongside the leads.
The production is going big on stunt work and visuals to deliver that true cinematic experience, definitely one to catch in theaters if you love action-packed films with a realistic edge.